Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $147.22 Million

Analysts expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to announce sales of $147.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.16 million to $147.27 million. QuinStreet reported sales of $128.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year sales of $564.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $558.14 million to $571.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $623.04 million, with estimates ranging from $604.66 million to $641.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $134.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QNST shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

QuinStreet stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 69,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $1,695,296.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,407.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $51,075.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,359,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,460 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,918. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in QuinStreet by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 23,284 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,695,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in QuinStreet by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

