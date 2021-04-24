Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Post $5.43 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will announce earnings per share of $5.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.27. SVB Financial Group posted earnings per share of $4.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $23.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.06 to $26.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $25.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.92 to $37.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.59.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at $10,414,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $564.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $510.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.44. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $152.76 and a 52 week high of $585.25.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

