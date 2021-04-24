Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Will Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $1.25. Tyler Technologies posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tyler Technologies.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TYL. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.20.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $451.50 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $305.30 and a 1-year high of $479.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $425.49 and a 200 day moving average of $426.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 99.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,923.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total value of $7,807,342.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,760,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyler Technologies (TYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.