Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $409.43 Million

Equities analysts expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to post $409.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $408.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $410.00 million. Veeva Systems posted sales of $337.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.04.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $70,642.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,664.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,545 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,392 in the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 115.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,693,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,705,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.0% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $280.63 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $178.76 and a 52-week high of $325.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $261.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.68. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

