Zacks: Analysts Expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to post $37.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.54 million and the lowest is $37.30 million. Broadwind reported sales of $48.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year sales of $174.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $173.40 million to $176.02 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $199.94 million, with estimates ranging from $191.60 million to $208.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Broadwind.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $40.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.03 million.

BWEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

BWEN opened at $5.23 on Friday. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $89.58 million, a P/E ratio of -87.15 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of Broadwind stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 478,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. THB Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 49.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadwind (BWEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.