Zacks: Analysts Expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. DXC Technology posted earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%.

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research raised DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

DXC traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.87. 1,403,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,953. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.29. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

