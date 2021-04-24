Zacks: Analysts Expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings per share of $2.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.36 and the lowest is $1.72. Gilead Sciences reported earnings of $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year earnings of $7.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.08.

GILD stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,463,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,276,865. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.95 and a 200 day moving average of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.51, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

