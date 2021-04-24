Zacks: Analysts Expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.43. Horizon Bancorp posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $63.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $197,808.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 249,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President James D. Neff sold 54,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,095,047.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 164,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,366 shares of company stock worth $2,437,254. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 15.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,085. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $820.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.71%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

