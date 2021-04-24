Zacks: Analysts Expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.98 Million

Brokerages predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will post $9.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.26 million and the highest is $14.70 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year sales of $43.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.01 million to $50.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $65.53 million, with estimates ranging from $62.25 million to $68.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18).

A number of research firms have issued reports on NRIX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

NRIX stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.08.

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $212,826.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,580.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,430 shares of company stock valued at $623,987 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,470,000 after buying an additional 500,176 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,521,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 31,991 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 591,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

