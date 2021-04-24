Zacks: Analysts Expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report $165.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $169.28 million. Ormat Technologies posted sales of $192.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year sales of $657.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $654.40 million to $659.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $785.89 million, with estimates ranging from $783.47 million to $787.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $179.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.69 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $76.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.11. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,768 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $638,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,287 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,027,552 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,767,000 after buying an additional 522,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,152,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 674.4% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 342,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,136,000 after acquiring an additional 298,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,177,000 after purchasing an additional 266,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

