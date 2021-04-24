Zacks: Analysts Expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.34 Million

Analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will announce $46.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.20 million to $46.48 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted sales of $46.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year sales of $194.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.96 million to $199.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $203.44 million, with estimates ranging from $195.73 million to $208.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PGC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of PGC stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $599.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.20%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $176,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 148,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

