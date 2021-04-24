Zacks: Analysts Expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to announce sales of $1.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $992.10 million. Perrigo posted sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $4.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 3,393.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -697.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 23.82%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

