Zacks: Analysts Expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Analysts expect that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Savara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Savara reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Savara.

Several analysts recently commented on SVRA shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.06.

In related news, CEO Matthew Pauls bought 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,868.00. Also, Director Joseph S. Mccracken purchased 68,965 shares of Savara stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $99,999.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,088.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 162,958 shares of company stock valued at $269,692 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Savara in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Savara by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 178,861 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Savara by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Savara by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Savara by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,854 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SVRA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.98. 1,943,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,718,800. The company has a market cap of $107.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.18. Savara has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

