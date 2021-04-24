Zacks: Analysts Expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.28 Million

Analysts expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to announce sales of $54.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.00 million and the highest is $54.44 million. TriState Capital reported sales of $46.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year sales of $223.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.00 million to $225.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $266.77 million, with estimates ranging from $261.20 million to $275.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush upgraded TriState Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of TriState Capital stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $781.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $26.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSC. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

