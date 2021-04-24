Zacks: Analysts Expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.78 Billion

Equities analysts expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to report sales of $4.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $5.17 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $4.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year sales of $20.68 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.57 billion to $21.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $238.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $246.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 443.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 345.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

