Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $836.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to post $836.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $827.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $850.00 million. Acuity Brands posted sales of $776.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 5.1% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth $32,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $178.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $70.55 and a 1 year high of $178.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

