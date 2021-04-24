Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to Announce -$0.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.23). Calithera Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Calithera Biosciences.
Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32).
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 115.8% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 441,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 236,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $737,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 63,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $2.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.77.
About Calithera Biosciences
Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.
