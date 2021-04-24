Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to Announce -$0.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.23). Calithera Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Calithera Biosciences.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CALA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Calithera Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 115.8% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 441,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 236,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $737,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 63,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $2.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.77.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calithera Biosciences (CALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.