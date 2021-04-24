Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Castlight Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is ($0.01). Castlight Health reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Castlight Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Castlight Health.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.09 million for the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSLT. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NYSE:CSLT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. 664,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,314. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.88. Castlight Health has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.36.

In other news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 331,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 59,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $112,672.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,137.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,808 shares of company stock worth $275,177 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the first quarter worth $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Castlight Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Castlight Health in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 126,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 41,757 shares during the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

