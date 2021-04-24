Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $929.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to announce $929.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $948.70 million and the lowest is $909.91 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported sales of $874.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year sales of $4.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XRAY. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $66.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $66.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,762,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,157,000 after acquiring an additional 183,590 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,056,000 after acquiring an additional 953,367 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,514,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $184,015,000 after acquiring an additional 223,004 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $117,041,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,508,000 after acquiring an additional 34,540 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.