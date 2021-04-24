Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to Announce -$0.47 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DermTech’s earnings. DermTech reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million.

DMTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DermTech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

DermTech stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.83. DermTech has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,522,820.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $121,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,761. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DermTech by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 146,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DermTech by 74.8% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth $29,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

