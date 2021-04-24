Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will report $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20. General Dynamics reported earnings per share of $2.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $11.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $12.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover General Dynamics.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen raised their price target on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.06.

NYSE:GD opened at $186.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.97. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $121.67 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.73%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $398,843,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 777.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,840,000 after buying an additional 1,427,944 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in General Dynamics by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after purchasing an additional 966,598 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after purchasing an additional 534,628 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in General Dynamics by 224,830.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,279,000 after purchasing an additional 445,165 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Dynamics (GD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.