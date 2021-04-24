Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.18). Gogo posted earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Gogo during the first quarter worth $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gogo during the first quarter worth $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOGO traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,375. Gogo has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $999.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

