Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.41). Green Plains reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 625%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Green Plains.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $478.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.50 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their price target on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Green Plains by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPRE traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,748. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains (GPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.