Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Hallmark Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.37). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 90,525 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 30,804 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares in the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HALL stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 52,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,012. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.48. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

