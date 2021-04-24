Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will announce sales of $2.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the lowest is $2.50 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $11.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $15.74 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $26.55 million, with estimates ranging from $13.01 million to $52.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $525.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.72. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 29,188 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,246,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 314,392 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,331,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $666,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

