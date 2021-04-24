Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Will Post Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will report $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.07. Moody’s posted earnings per share of $2.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $10.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.29 to $10.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $11.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.17.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,118 shares of company stock worth $4,771,584 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 315.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Minot Capital LP acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $9,256,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRB Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $327.73. 751,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,331. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $329.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $302.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.92%.

Moody's

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

