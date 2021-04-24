Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $288.59 Million

Brokerages expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to report $288.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $296.67 million and the lowest is $282.00 million. OSI Systems reported sales of $292.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $276.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.66 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $99.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $66.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.67.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $234,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,296,931.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total transaction of $975,700.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,543. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

