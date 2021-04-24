Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.94 Million

Equities analysts expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to announce sales of $74.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.64 million and the lowest is $74.00 million. Puma Biotechnology reported sales of $51.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year sales of $250.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $246.30 million to $253.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $259.57 million, with estimates ranging from $231.50 million to $303.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 451.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Puma Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 34,425 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 359,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

PBYI stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $409.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.39. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

