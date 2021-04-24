Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Will Announce Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will report earnings of $2.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the highest is $2.99. Sempra Energy posted earnings per share of $3.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year earnings of $8.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $9.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sempra Energy.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRE. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.45.

SRE traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.07. 802,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.16 and a 1 year high of $140.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,822 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,730,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 677,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,048,000 after purchasing an additional 151,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sempra Energy (SRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.