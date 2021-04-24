Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $645.04 Million

Brokerages expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will post $645.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $639.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $651.08 million. The Boston Beer posted sales of $452.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Boston Beer.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen downgraded The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,197.08.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $1,283.90 on Friday. The Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $428.44 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,168.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1,034.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Insiders have sold 7,810 shares of company stock worth $8,773,689 in the last 90 days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in The Boston Beer by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in The Boston Beer by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $7,095,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Boston Beer (SAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.