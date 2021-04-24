Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.44 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to announce sales of $5.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.55 billion and the lowest is $5.34 billion. The Southern posted sales of $5.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Southern will report full year sales of $21.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.42 billion to $22.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $22.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.21 billion to $23.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SO shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Southern by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.3% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in The Southern by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in The Southern by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO stock opened at $65.33 on Friday. The Southern has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

