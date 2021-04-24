Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) to Announce -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) to report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verona Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Verona Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.94) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. Verona Pharma has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $446.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62.

In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 43,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $49,466.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 26,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $30,469.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,920 shares of company stock valued at $90,629 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

