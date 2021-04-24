Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is ($0.37). Wayfair posted earnings per share of ($2.30) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $9.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.80) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on W shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.45.

Wayfair stock opened at $308.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $323.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.80. Wayfair has a one year low of $107.51 and a one year high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of -44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 743 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total value of $210,395.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,523.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.22, for a total transaction of $260,998.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,900,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,581 shares of company stock worth $7,180,687. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

