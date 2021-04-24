Zacks: Brokerages Expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $207.32 Million

Brokerages forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will post $207.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $215.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $203.00 million. Construction Partners reported sales of $168.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year sales of $965.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $950.33 million to $980.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average is $27.56.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $61,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,801.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,025,000 shares of company stock worth $62,441,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,245,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,744,000 after purchasing an additional 337,170 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth $1,817,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 466,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

