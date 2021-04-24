Zacks: Brokerages Expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.62 Million

Equities analysts predict that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will report sales of $9.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.56 million and the highest is $9.68 million. LightPath Technologies reported sales of $8.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year sales of $39.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.90 million to $39.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $43.61 million, with estimates ranging from $42.81 million to $44.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on LPTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LightPath Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $72.40 million, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.44.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

