Zacks: Brokerages Expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.20 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will report sales of $6.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.24 billion. Molina Healthcare reported sales of $4.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year sales of $24.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.05 billion to $25.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $25.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.27 billion to $26.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.27.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,226,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MOH opened at $255.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.22 and its 200 day moving average is $218.07.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.