Zacks: Brokerages Expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.20 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will post $6.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.24 billion. Molina Healthcare posted sales of $4.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year sales of $24.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.05 billion to $25.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $25.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.27 billion to $26.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Molina Healthcare.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.27.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $2,759,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOH opened at $255.44 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.