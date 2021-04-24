Zacks: Brokerages Expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. NIKE posted earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 196.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $4.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Williams Financial Group started coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

NYSE NKE opened at $130.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.79. NIKE has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 37.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 78.3% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 741,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $98,572,000 after acquiring an additional 325,779 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.6% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 9,840 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 29,585 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 25.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,977,862 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $262,837,000 after acquiring an additional 397,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

