Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.63 Million

Brokerages expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to post $61.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.15 million and the lowest is $61.10 million. The Hackett Group reported sales of $69.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year sales of $251.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $257.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $258.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $59.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.71 million.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Hackett Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 251.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

HCKT stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $518.25 million, a P/E ratio of 85.70, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $18.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

