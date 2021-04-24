Zacks: Brokerages Expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Equities analysts expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to post sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the highest is $1.20 billion. TransDigm Group posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year sales of $4.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDG. Bank of America lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.29.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $5,654,187.00. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,800 shares of company stock worth $41,143,618 in the last ninety days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $595.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $603.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $576.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.44, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $299.62 and a one year high of $633.04.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

