ZClassic Trading 25.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 24th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000910 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 25.3% against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and $22,095.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.12 or 0.00418704 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00025200 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.84 or 0.00162639 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.17 or 0.00211588 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003868 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 57.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,177,837 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

