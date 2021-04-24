ZClassic (ZCL) Hits One Day Volume of $25,602.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $25,602.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000931 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.16 or 0.00414438 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00023133 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.63 or 0.00161298 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.13 or 0.00210318 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004053 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,178,359 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

