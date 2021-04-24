ZCore (ZCR) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. ZCore has a market capitalization of $632,937.19 and approximately $1,767.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZCore has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for $0.0668 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Xaya (CHI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 9,481,349 coins. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

