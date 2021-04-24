Zebi Token (ZEBI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8,985.00

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Zebi Token has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $8,985.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00059180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00265658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.28 or 0.01016753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,773.38 or 0.99991677 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00022930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.85 or 0.00602324 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,001,177,462 coins and its circulating supply is 755,411,898 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.