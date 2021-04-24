Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 15,638 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 3.0% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $42,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,678. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.97. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $172.15 and a 1-year high of $277.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.