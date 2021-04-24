Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 556 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Anthem by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 20.2% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in Anthem by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $381.95. 903,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.37. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $386.78.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

ANTM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.48.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

