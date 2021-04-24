Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 5,603 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 307.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,425 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,879,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,257,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,008,000. Swedbank boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $245,888,000 after acquiring an additional 316,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $194,117,000 after purchasing an additional 218,555 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,978 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total value of $385,769.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,063.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $640,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,173 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $209.64. The stock had a trading volume of 320,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.23. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.78.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.