Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 7,140 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.26.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.86. 28,031,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,510,660. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $44.40.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

