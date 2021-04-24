Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,658,000. FAST Acquisition comprises about 1.4% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned about 6.60% of FAST Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in FAST Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $557,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,156,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $256,000.

Shares of FST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.59. The company had a trading volume of 98,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,378. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.32.

In other FAST Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 425,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $4,785,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FAST Acquisition Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

