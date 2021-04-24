Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American International Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.07.

NYSE:AIG traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.34. 3,242,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,551,507. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average is $40.18.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

